METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" Hits Top 30 On Spotify Global Charts Thanks To Stranger Things

We Got This Covered is reporting that much like Kate Bush seeing a resurgence thanks to “Running Up That Hill” featuring prominently in the first part of Stranger Things season 4, Metallica has been given a huge boon from part two.

“Master Of Puppets”, originally released in 1986, has been given a second run at life thanks to Netflix’s hit original series. 36 years on, zoomers are all over Metallica’s iconic heavy metal track. The first-ever metal song to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation, it’s now being preserved in streaming charts the world over.

Season four’s dramatic finale aired on July 1, and the song is currently sitting at #26 on Spotify’s Top 50 - Global chart. Sitting much further ahead is “Running Up That Hill” which tops the charts still, a month on from the first part of season four.