METALLICA's Month Of Giving Returns; Autographed Guitar Up For Auction

"Those of you following All Within My Hands might remember last year’s Month Of Giving campaign," begins a message from Metallica. "Well as of this week, it’s back and better than ever! Between the band and the foundation, we have several ways for you to get involved and support this month-long event.

"Thanks to the generous support of apparel company Carhartt, who specialize in work clothes and donated all the t-shirts, and F4DStudios artist Brandon Heart, who designed this incredible work, you can support AWMH while expanding your Metallica wardrobe!

"Proceeds from the sale of every Carhartt x Metallica Month Of Giving 2021 T-Shirt as well as the poster featuring the same art (coming this Thursday) will go directly to the AWMH Month Of Giving fund. And if you’re into the basics, we’ve got you covered too. All throughout May, proceeds from the sale of the Red Metallica Logo T-Shirt will also go to the Month Of Giving Fund.

"Both t-shirts are available now, but set a reminder for the posters! There will be a standard print and limited-edition foil variant, both of which will go on sale this Thursday, May 6 at 9 AM, PDT and sell out fast!"

Shop here.





Month Of Giving Helps Us Support Communities:

"All funds raised during the Month Of Giving will be split between two of AWMH’s partners: Feeding America and Direct Relief. That means that your generosity will help combat food insecurity on a national level in the US, as well as improve quality of life for people confronting enormous hardship while recovering from disasters worldwide."

Donate here.

To match the excitement for this Month Of Giving campaign, AWMH is featuring an extra special item for this month’s auction: this commemorative black ESP LTD guitar, emblazoned with the All Within My Hands logos and signed in silver sharpie by all four members of Metallica.

Bid here.

"Inspired by an independent fundraiser benefitting AWMH, hosted by the St. Germany chapter of the Metallica Club, AWMH decided Month Of Giving was the perfect time to put out a call to Local Chapters around the world. So far 58 Local Chapters are having a little friendly fundraising competition, all in the name of giving back.

"If you’d like to participate, visit the AWMH Donation page and select the Month Of Giving - General Fund or find your chapter in the drop-down menu.

"If you don’t see your chapter listed, don’t worry. You can select “Month Of Giving - General Fund” then on the next page, write your chapter in the field under “Dedicate this Donation in Honor or Memory of Someone”."

Donate here.