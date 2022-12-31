METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" Gets Soul Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming
December 31, 2022, an hour ago
Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" has been given the lounge treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.
Robyn: "Some of you might not know this, but I make the arrangements for most of my covers! However, I have to give credit to my amazing band who all helped put this song together. I came into the studio with an arrangement I wasn’t crazy about so they decided to take matters into their own hands and it came out great!"
The Band:
Robyn Adele Anderson — Vocals
Ben Covello — Piano
Josh Davis — Drums
Georgia Weber — Bass
Kevin Moehringer — Trombone
Stan Killian — Saxophone