METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" Gets Soul Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" has been given the lounge treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.

Robyn: "Some of you might not know this, but I make the arrangements for most of my covers! However, I have to give credit to my amazing band who all helped put this song together. I came into the studio with an arrangement I wasn’t crazy about so they decided to take matters into their own hands and it came out great!"

The Band:

Robyn Adele Anderson — Vocals

Ben Covello — Piano

Josh Davis — Drums

Georgia Weber — Bass

Kevin Moehringer — Trombone

Stan Killian — Saxophone