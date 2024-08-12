METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO And KIRK HAMMETT Cover MINISTRY's "Just One Fix" In Chicago (Video); Band Share Official Live Video For "Screaming Suicide" From Foxborough

Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett performed a rendition of Ministry's "Just One Fix" during the band's August 11 show at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Ministry approved, sharing fan-filmed video of the performance, captioned: "Thank You Metallica".

Metallica have also shared the official live video below, featuring their performance of "Screaming Suicide", filmed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 4.

