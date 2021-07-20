METALLICA Scholars Initiative Welcomes Nine New Schools For Year Three

"We’re excited to announce that we’ll be welcoming nine new schools into our Metallica Scholars family!," states an update from Metallica.

"Following a competitive selection process conducted by All Within My Hands (AWMH) and our partners at American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), nine new schools will receive $100,000 to transform the lives of their students. With 14 schools returning from Year Two, this year will see AWMH donating a total of $1.6 Million in funding to continue the goal of reinvesting in communities that have supported us over the last four decades.

"The Metallica Scholars Initiative was designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. To date, the Foundation has provided $4.1 million in grants to fund workforce education programs, supporting a variety of skilled trades across the country.

"This is now the third year of Metallica Scholars, and we couldn’t be happier with the results! This program has fundamentally improved the earning potential for students who become Metallica Scholars, helping build stronger communities by supporting individual futures."

“As the country recovers from the pandemic, career and technical education is essential to rebuilding communities and the resilience of America. From the first year, AACC has been honored to design and conduct this important work on behalf of All Within My Hands and AACC’s member colleges.” - Jen Worth, AACC Senior Vice President, Workforce and Economic Development

“As a touring entity we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path. From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers. And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople.” - James Hetfield

The new sites for the Metallica Scholars program are:

Northwest-Shoals Community College, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

Pima County Community College, Tucson, Arizona

Hartnell College, Salinas, California

Victor Valley College, Victorville, California

Clinton Community College, Clinton, Iowa

Central Community College, Grand Island, Nebraska

Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles, Oregon

Northern Virginia Community College, Annandale, Virginia

West Virginia University Parkersburg, Parkersburg, West Virginia

To learn more about the Metallica Scholars Initiative, please visit AllWithinMyHands.org/Metallica-Scholars.