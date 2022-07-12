METALLICA Scholars Initiative Welcomes Ten New Schools For Year 4

Since its establishment in 2019, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has grown from a concept to a thriving educational strategy that focuses on enhancing skills while providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning programs.

This year, All Within My Hands is investing $1.8 million to expand to 10 New Schools.

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople. With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future.” - Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands

All Within My Hands worked closely with the American Association of Community Colleges to select new schools to join the program this year. Each college will receive $100,000 to transform the future of students in their communities.

Says Metallica: "We are excited to announce the Metallica Scholars Initiative is back for year four and is welcoming ten new schools this year as the program continues to grow and thrive. We’re proudly contributing $1.8 million, with assistance going to 32 schools across 27 states in total."

