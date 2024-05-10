METALLICA – “Screaming Suicide” Becomes Fourth 72 Seasons Track To Reach #1 On Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart

Metallica boasts four #1s in a row on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the first time, as “Screaming Suicide” jumps to the top of the tally dated May 18, reports Billboard.

The song follows reigns for “Too Far Gone?” (one week in November 2023), “72 Seasons” (two weeks last July) and “Lux Æterna” (11 weeks beginning in December 2022). All four tracks are from 72 Seasons, Metallica’s 11th studio album, which, also notably, becomes the band’s first to generate four Mainstream Rock Airplay # 1s; previously, the group scored as many as two #1s apiece.

Metallica have issued the following update in regards to M72 Weekend takeover events in Warsaw, Poland:

"We're coming to PGE Narodowy on 5 & 7 July. We can’t wait to see you in eight weeks for two nights at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw. We hope you’ll join us for a No Repeat Weekend of shows + Weekend Takeover events! Don’t have tickets yet? Get yours now!"

Get tickets for:

- July 5

- July 7

- 2-Day Tickets

Metallica Weekend Takeover In Warsaw:

"You know the Metallica Family… if the band is in town for more than a day, we’ve gotta make a weekend out of it! Check out a couple of awesome activities you can explore while you’re not at the shows."

- Film Fest Tickets

- Book Signing Tickets

- Tribute Band Tickets

Pre-Order Live Metallica:

"Will we see you in Europe this summer? Pre-order the audio from your show now in the Met Store!"