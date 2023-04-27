METALLICA - Setlist From Opening Night Of M72 World Tour Revealed; Fan-Filmed Video Surfaces

Metallica kicked off their M72 World Tour, as part of the No Repeat Weekend, on April 27th in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena. The setlist featured the following 16 songs:

"Orion"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Aeterna"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Fade To Black"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Battery"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"

Metallica has uploaded several pro shot photos, courtesy of Jeff Yeager, to their Facebook page. The official poster from the show, created by Ken Taylor, can be viewed below.

Fan-filmed video is available to enjoy:

"Orion":

"Lux Aeterna":

"Screaming Suicide":

"Sleepwalk My Life Away":

"Master Of Puppets":

Metallica will return to Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 29th. Their complete 2023 / 2024 tour schedule can be found here.