METALLICA Sets Record For Most Tickets Sold At St. Louis' The Dome At America's Center

Metallica's "No Repeat Weekend" shows at St. Louis' The Dome At America's Center on November 3rd and 5th have set a new attendance record for the venue.

Metallica posted the following message via social media earlier today: "The #MetallicaFamily made history during #M72STL. Over 100,000 tickets were sold to our No Repeat Weekend gigs at The Dome, setting the record for most tickets sold for any event since the venue opened in 1995! Thanks for coming out to see us, St. Louis!"



