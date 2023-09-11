METALLICA Share "For Whom The Bell Tolls" Live Video From Night 2 In Arlington, Texas; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "For Whom The Bell Tolls", filmed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on August 20.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 10, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Dirty Window"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Fade To Black"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"