METALLICA Share "For Whom The Bell Tolls" Live Video From Night 2 In Arlington, Texas; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order
September 11, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Metallica have released the official live video below for "For Whom The Bell Tolls", filmed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on August 20.
The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 10, 2023.
Tracklisting:
"Whiplash"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Ride The Lightning"
"Dirty Window"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Fade To Black"
"You Must Burn!"
"The Call Of Ktulu"
"No Leaf Clover"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Battery"
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"