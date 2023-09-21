METALLICA Share Official "Fade To Black" Live Video From Phoenix; JAMES HETFIELD's Signature Strings Now Available

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Fade To Black", filmed at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on September 1.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 24, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

In other news, James Hetfield’s own Master Core signature guitar strings are now available in a limited edition yellow tin to celebrate the release of 72 Seasons. Get your hands on this new three-pack now exclusively in The Metallica Store or at GuitarCenter.com.