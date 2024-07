Metallica have released more footage from their concert at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, on July 7. The official live video for "Blackened" joins the previously posted clip for "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)". Watch both below:

Metallica also performed at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on July 5. The band shared official live videos for "If Darkness Had A Son" and "Fuel" from the show. Watch below: