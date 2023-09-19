METALLICA Share Official Live Video For "Enter Sandman" From Los Angeles Night 2

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Enter Sandman", filmed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, on August 27.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 24, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Dirty Window"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"