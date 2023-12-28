METALLICA Share Official "Master Of Puppets" Live Video For First Ever Concert In Saudi Arabia

On December 14, Metallica performed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, at the Soundstorm Festival in the capital, Riyadh. The band has released the official video below, for their performance of "Master Of Puppets".

Metallica's setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Unforgiven"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Enter Sandman"