METALLICA Share Official Performance Video For "Lux Æterna" From Hamburg; All Within My Hands Foundation Raises $200K For The Farmlink Project

Metallica have released more performance video from their May 28 show at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing 72 Seasons track, "Lux Æterna", joins the previously released clip for the Black Album track, "Through The Never". Watch both below:

In other news, Metallica has checked in with the following update:

"The Metallica Family continues to blow us away. You came together to support our Foundation, All Within My Hands, and raised $200,000 for our 2023 Month of Giving recipient: The Farmlink Project!

Thank you to everyone who donated, shopped the Month of Giving Collection, participated in the auctions, entered the sweepstakes, and spread the word! Thank you to the incredible 37 local chapters from 17 countries participating in the fundraising competition - shout out to our winners, MASSter of Puppets and Japannica: Metal Justice Tokyo! And finally, thank you to the artists and partners who donated their time, talent, goods, and money to this campaign: Carhartt, Squindo, Dunlop, Miles Tsang, Silver Luthier, and Wolverine.

As always, 100% of the money raised through AWMH goes directly to the Foundation’s charitable partners. With the funds raised during Month of Giving, The Farmlink Project will continue connecting farmers to food banks - preventing waste and delivering millions of pounds of farm fresh produce to feed families in need."

Learn more here.