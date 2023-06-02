METALLICA Share Official Performance Video For "Until It Sleeps" From Hamburg

Metallica have released more video footage from their May 26 show at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the Load album track, "Until It Sleeps", joins the previously posted clip for "The Call Of Ktulu". Watch both below:

Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour sees the band in a complete 360 performance playing two nights in every city it visits - with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. Up next, Metallica’s M72 World Tour will be making its way to Paris, Hamburg, and Gothenburg before proceeding to North America.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event at metallica.film.

Presented in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the US, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 PM, EDT / 6:15 PM, PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9 PM, EDT / 6 PM, PDT.

Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film. View the event trailer below.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.