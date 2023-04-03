METALLICA Shares Video Of JAMES HETFIELD Unboxing Vinyl, CD And Cassette Versions Of 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, is out on April 14th via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track album is the band’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

"Would ya look at that. It seems a box of vinyl fell off the back of a truck and somehow found its way to HQ and into the tattooed hands of James Hetfield. Check out your first look at the vinyl packaging of 72 Seasons."

"Next up… James give you a sneak peek at the 72 Seasons CD digipak including a clear look at those track times."

"Sharpen those pencils… James is unwrapping the 72 Seasons cassette."

Speaking on the concept of the album title, James Hetfield said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Pre-order the new album in multiple configurations here.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide listening party for Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons.

For one night only on Thursday, April 13th, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide - with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos®, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Check metallica.film or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available).

Metallica: 72 Seasons Global Premiere will offer fans an unforgettable night as they see and hear 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14th release. View a trailer below: