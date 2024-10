METALLICA - Stern Unveils "Metallica Remastered" Pinball Machine; Official Game Trailer Video Posted

With a suggested retail price of $9,699, Stern Pinball has unveiled their Metallica Remastered pinball machine.

Metallica Remastered is updated with a full-color LCD display featuring all-new animations and live concert video footage. Stern’s modern Spike 2 electronics will power the gameplay experience. Fans will enjoy expanded gameplay and improved presentation with 22 songs (8 more than the original) and expanded gameplay rules. Cabinet improvements include an Expression Lighting system and 2 all-new art packages by Metallica artist Rhys Cooper. Players will experience the same great flow from the original Metallica playfield layout with geometry and mechanical improvements, new versions of gameplay toys, updated mechanical devices, and new UV lighting effects.

Since forming in 1981, Metallica has become one of the most influential and popular bands in musical history. Through their groundbreaking music, electrifying live performances, and a cultural impact that has extended beyond music, Metallica has garnered a massive global following of dedicated fans. Their critical acclaim and influence match the Hall of Fame band’s commercial success in the world of rock music and pinball.

Stern Pinball has ensured that extra care and attention to detail has gone into every facet of Metallica Remastered while respecting the timeless classic game created by pinball legends John Borg and Lyman F. Sheats, Jr. The design team, led again by John Borg and software engineer Raymond Davidson, has created a modern version of the original masterpiece.

John Borg’s classic playfield architecture has been enhanced with three all-new sculptures: Sparky, the Hammer, new RGB-illuminated Skulls, and a new Metallica logo spell-out on the back panel. Dramatic UV lighting effects have been implemented throughout the playfield and on Sparky, and the game includes numerous quality and durability refinements.

The iconic Lyman Sheats rule set has been carefully enhanced to add two new game modes based on Metallica’s two most recent albums, last year’s Grammy-winning 72 Seasons and 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, as well as a new “Blackened” Wizard Mode. The Metallica Remastered software also includes numerous refinements throughout and an enhanced illuminated insert array to support the new game rules while preserving the classic gameplay feel from the original.

Metallica Remastered features an entirely new suite of presentation elements, including all video content and animations, new sound effects, and over 1,000 new speech calls that include callouts by the band. Eight new Metallica songs have been seamlessly integrated into the game and include new supporting animations, movies, and HD-quality live concert footage selected by the band. The Expression Lighting system for the cabinet and speakers comes standard with the Limited Edition version and is available as an accessory upgrade for Premium models.

Limited to 500 games globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the Expression Lighting System™ and Speaker Expression Lighting. These integrated lighting systems are synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. The LE version also includes a full-color Remastered mirrored backglass, full-color reflective high definition cabinet decals with hand-drawn artwork by Rhys Cooper, exclusive custom powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Metallica Remastered includes Stern’s ever-expanding Insider Connected™ platform, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in multiple ways, including ongoing code updates from Stern Pinball to extend and improve the experience over time. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn new game-specific Achievements, and extend the fun with four “Crank it Up” modes and “End of Line” Wizard Mode as Challenge Modes only with Insider Connected.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ or in the Insider Connected App. Download it today on iOS and Android.