METALLICA, STEVE VAI, PAUL STANLEY, And More Sell Guitars To Raise Money For JASON BECKER On Reverb

Jason Becker's rockstar peers are pitching in to raise money for the guitarist's medical expenses.

From Metallica and Steve Vai to Paul Stanley, Joe Satriani, and more, icons of the guitar-playing world have donated instruments and autographed guitars to help one of their own. Eight of these instruments are now for sale in The Official Jason Becker Reverb Shop, with proceeds going directly to The Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.

More details and photos here.

Becker - the composer, virtuoso musician, and former child guitar prodigy - has been suffering from ALS for more than 30 years, but that hasn't stopped him from creating music. His latest album, Triumphant Hearts, was released in 2018, after Becker composed the music via computer using his eyes and enlisted heavy-hitters like Marty Friedman, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Satriani, Uli Jon Roth, Neal Schon, Jeff Loomis, and Paul Gilbert to play the parts.

Earlier this year, during a severe health scare, Becker's family, friends, and fans rallied together again to aid Becker, launching the #ShredForJasonBecker livestream fundraisers on Herman Li of DragonForce’s Twitch channel and getting together all of the guitars you can now find in Becker's Reverb Shop.

The capstone of the collection is the Triumphant Friends 2 Guitar, one of Becker's Kiesel Numbers signature guitars, signed by a host of famous friends: Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi, Nili Brosh, Herman Li, Alex Lee, Albert Lee, Neal Schon, Sammy Hagar, Chris Broderick, and Metallica's James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, and Lars Ulrich.

But that's merely one of the star-signed instruments for sale.

Joe Satriani donated and signed Flame, his custom-painted Ibanez JS signature guitar that he played during 2004's G3 tour. KISS' Paul Stanley has donated and signed an Ibanez signature model of his own. Jeff Loomis, who performed on Becker's Triumphant Hearts, has donated an autographed signature model from Jackson, with additional guitars coming from Mark Tremonti, Trivium, Nili Brosh, and Zoltan Bathory from Five Finger Death Punch.

Find all of these guitars in The Official Jason Becker Reverb Shop now and be sure to check back soon for even more donated guitars and merch to be added in the coming weeks. Details can be found on Jason’s official website.