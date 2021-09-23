METALLICA - Surprise San Francisco Club Show Now Available On CD And As Hi-Res Digital Download

On September 16, Metallica performed a surprise concert at The Independent in San Francisco, CA. The band has checked in with the following update:

"After two years off the road, Metallica played their first show last week in front of a live audience, at San Francisco's very intimate venue, The Independent. Only 400 fans were lucky enough to attend this 'pop-up' concert, but luckily for the rest of us, audio from the show is streaming or available for purchase.

Experience it for yourself in all of its HiFi head-banging glory. CDs and Hi-Res digital downloads are available, or you can get unlimited streaming of the entire Live Metallica catalog on nugs.net."

Purchase the show (audio) at this location.

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Ride the Lightning"

"The Memory Remains"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Holier Than Thou"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Sad But True"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade to Black"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore:

"Battery"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

The band recently released the video below, featuring their performance of "Whiplash" from the show.

Metallica performed another surprise concert, at Metro in Chicago, IL on Monday, September 20. It was the band's first show at the venue since 1983. Check out fan-filmed video from the show below: