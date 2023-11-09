METALLICA - Take A Look Inside St. Louis Pop-Up Shop; Video

In celebration of Metallica's concerts last weekend at St. Louis' The Dome At America's Center venue, a pop-up shop was open from Thursday through Sunday at 1715 Olive St. The YouTube channels of Ghost Cult Magazine, and Concert Buddie, have uploaded footage from their visits to the shop. Watch below:

Metallica's "No Repeat Weekend" shows at St. Louis' The Dome At America's Center on November 3 and 5 set a new attendance record for the venue.

Metallica posted the following message via social media: "The #MetallicaFamily made history during #M72STL. Over 100,000 tickets were sold to our No Repeat Weekend gigs at The Dome, setting the record for most tickets sold for any event since the venue opened in 1995! Thanks for coming out to see us, St. Louis!"

