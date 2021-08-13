METALLICA - Tama Unveils LARS ULRICH Limited Edition Signature Black Album Snare Drum

When people heard Metallica’s Black Album, which was released on August 12th, 1991, the positive public feedback was overwhelming. As a tribute to the album's 30th Anniversary, and more specifically the special and distinctive drum sound approach, Tama has released the Lars Ulrich Limited Edition Signature Black Album Snare Drum. With only 300 available worldwide, the drum features an all matte black finish, 3mm diamond plated steel shell, and specially designed Black Album badge. Tama is proud to celebrate its long and storied history with Lars Ulrich, and to honor the Black Album’s legacy with this unique and special drum.

Go to this location for the snare's specifications.

Ulrich celebrated the release via Instagram. Check out the post below.