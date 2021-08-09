METALLICA Team With Biker Streetwear Brand BODA SKINS For New Collection

Manchester-based biker streetwear brand, Boda Skins, has nw announced their latest collection, one that sees them team up with rock music legends, Metallica. Comprising of t-shirts, a hoodie, and an iconic adjustment to their world-famous leather jackets, Boda Skins has labeled this as their "biggest collaboration yet."

Tapping into some of Metallica's most iconic graphics, selections spread across the album artwork from the Ride The Lightening album, the famous electric chair imagery, the 'Love 'Til Leather' tape deck design, and a reimagined 'Soon You'll Please Their Appetite' design.

Using the Metallica prints across their T-shirts and hoodie, Boda's classic jersey is 170gms, as well as being GOTS certified as 100% organic cotton. The hoodie only features the iconic electric chair graphic, but while also featuring 100% organic cotton on the linings, this oversized look goes through a rigorous washing process to prevent shrinkage, while the V-stitched reinforcement ensures the neckline doesn't lose its shape over time.

Introducing the latest Kay Michaels leather, Boda has added two new linings to the world-famous silhouette. Featuring the Ride The Lightning and the tape deck graphics, each lining is made from 100% premium satin.

For the rest of the jacket, the same distinctive details still remain. The jacket is handcrafted from premium sheep leather, with gunmetal hardware and two internal pockets that are made for phones and cardholders. Each jacket has ribbed detailing on the shoulders and is available in the Original and Tall ranges.

Purchase your Boda Skins x Metallica items from BodaSkins.com from August 28.