METALLICA Teams With Fender Play For Online Guitar Lessons; Free Trial Available

Metallica will release their new album, 72 Seasons, on April 14. The album includes12 tracks totalling over 77 minutes.

Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, 72 Seasons is available for pre-order now on CD, 2LP 140g black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations, and digitally in the Met Store.

Pre-order the new album here.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Lux Æterna" lyric video:

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)