METALLICA - The Wherever We May Roam Archival Streaming Series Returns; Contest Launched To Win Signed And Framed Photo

Metallica announce the return of their Wherever We May Roam archival streaming series with the following message:

"With help from the archivists at The Metallica Black Box, our friends at nugs.net are bringing back the Wherever We May Roam livestream series from a year ago!

The ten rare performances from the Black Album era will stream live and for free for nugs.net subscribers for the next five weeks and will subsequently be available on demand.

If you remember these shows, you know they aren’t the polished productions you’ll find today. This standard definition footage comes from Betacam tapes with the occasional camera dropout, and the audio is straight from the soundboard. But these shows aren’t just a time capsule from the ’90s anymore; they’ve gotten some modern upgrades, including a new, extended edit and mastered audio by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering.

Don’t have a nugs.net subscription? Now is the perfect time to start your 7-day free trial! In addition to these ten archival shows, subscribers have access to professionally-mixed audio from nearly 700 other shows and more than 50 full-concert videos streaming on demand. You’ll also be able to enter this series’ companion contest hosted by nugs.net - more on that below!"

Start your free trial here.

Nugs.net is celebrating the return of The Black Box Archival Livestreams with a contest! One lucky grand prize winner will receive the above print - framed and autographed by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted - courtesy of The Metallica Black Box. Another lucky second-prize winner will receive a Metallica (Remastered Deluxe Box Set) straight from HQ.

Contest is open exclusively to nugs.net subscribers. No purchase necessary. Click here to learn more and enter to win.