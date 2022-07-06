METALLICA - Three Limited Edition Skeleton Surfer T-Shirts Available Starting This Thursday

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Riding in on a barrel straight from the hellish waters of nevermore, Tony Squindo’s Skeleton Surfer arrives on three limited edition t-shirts this Thursday, July 7th, at 1 PM PDT. Printed on Golden Goods brand gear, these custom-treated, ultra-soft t-shirts will have you looking sharp for the rest of the summer… and beyond.

Don’t wait too long, though — this pale dude has gotten reports of massive waves off the Nazare coast, so he’ll be taking his board and bailing out of the Met Store on Monday, July 11 at 9 AM. And once he’s gone, he’s gone!"

Go to Metallica's online shop here.

Metallica and German workwear manufacturer Engelbert Strauss have teamed up for a collection of Strauss X Metallica workwear. Below is a video recap of guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo visiting the Strauss CI factory

Go to this location to check out the new line of signature Metallica workwear.