METALLICA To Launch Limited Edition Atlas, Rise! Poster And T-Shirt

"Get ready... The Met Store is launching a new limited edition poster and t-shirt this Thursday, November 16, at 9 AM, PST," begins an update from Metallica. "That’s right... 9 AM PST (those of you keeping track at home might notice that’s a few hours earlier than usual).

"This release comes courtesy of artist Luke Preece, and his “Atlas, Rise!” inspired art created for the WorldWired Tour. The poster measures 18” x 24” and is numbered. Plus, lucky, random orders will receive the foil variant!

"We expect these to go fast, so set your alarms now! Both products will be available exclusively in The Metallica Store and the Probity UK shop."

A previous merch message from Metallica states: "The latest merch drop from our friends at Blackened Whiskey is available exclusively in the Met Store! Get your hands on the latest poster by our friend WolfSkullJack. These posters are limited edition rainbow foil prints, numbered, and measure 18” x 24”."

Shop Blackened here, get the poster here.