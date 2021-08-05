METALLICA To Launch "The Metallica Podcast"; Teaser Streaming

Coming soon, Metallica and Amazon present "The Metallica Podcast".

Says Metallica: "We’re starting with eight episodes taking a look behind the scenes at The Black Album. Subscribe for free wherever you like to listen and stay tuned for details."

In the teaser below, Lars Ulrich says: "This album was the right combination of songs, right combination of producer with the right combination of desire, tenacity, lineup of ideas."

James Hetfield adds: "The insanity that we do just to keep our own sanity, people identify with it and the fact that they know they're not alone and we know that we're not alone is what makes it all happen for me."

Says Kirk Hammett: "I'll just sit there and keep on playing for fucking 24 hours if I need to."

