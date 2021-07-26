METALLICA To Play Intimate Theater Show In Florida This November

Metallica have announced a show in Hollywood, Florida on November 4. A message from the band follows:

"We’re excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this fall with an intimate show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, presented by Blackened American Whiskey on Thursday, November 4, 2021!

"Tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show go on sale Friday, July 30th at 10 AM, EDT, but Fifth Members can get theirs early with a special presale starting Wednesday, July 28th at 10 AM, EDT. Get all the details on how to obtain an access code to the sale.

"It feels so great to be making plans to hit the road and we can’t wait to see all of you out there. Keep watching this space… we have a few more shows in the works!!!"