METALLICA To Reissue Limited Edition "The Call Of Ktulu" Poster This Thursday

Metallica have announced the on Thursday, March 21, at 1 PM, PT, the Met Store is re-releasing the iconic "The Call Of Ktulu" print, originally produced in 2015, now featuring metallic ink!

A message states: "Richey Beckett, the artist behind the poster, is a friend of and longtime collaborator with Metallica. In January, he suffered a sudden retinal tear, resulting in emergency surgery to repair the detachment. While we’re all relieved to hear that he is healing well, we also understand how catastrophic vision loss can be, particularly when you make a living through visual arts.

"All funds raised from the sale of this limited edition Fifth Member exclusive will go directly to Richey to support him during this time of uncertainty and recovery.

"We expect these to go fast, so mark your calendars and be ready to log into your Fifth Member account and shop on Thursday at 1 PM PT sharp!"

“The recovery period is ongoing. It happened about two months ago, and my eye now looks normal, but right now, my vision is like looking at a fairground mirror. It’s wobbly, and the straight lines are all crazy looking, so even if I could see enough to do other things, it’s not gonna be sharp enough to draw to the way that I’m used to.” - Richey Beckett

Learn more about Richey’s experience as told to Editor Steffan Chirazi in the latest So What! interview, here.