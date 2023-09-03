METALLICA - Tonight's M72 Glendale, AZ No Repeat Weekend Show Rescheduled For September 9th Due To JAMES HETFIELD Contracting COVID

Metallica have checked in with the following announcement:

"We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow's (September 3rd) scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.

All tickets for September 3 will be honored at the September 9 show. For more information, including refund details, if you cannot join next weekend, please visit SeatGeek.com. Keep your eyes on Metallica.com and our socials for additional details and updates.

PS: All M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for today and tomorrow (9/2 and 9/3) are still happening."

Metallica performed the first of two shows at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on September 1st. It was an abbreviated set due to Hetfield having vocal issues, which forced the band to drop "The Day That Never Comes" and "Master Of Puppets" from the set. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade to Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad but True"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

