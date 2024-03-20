METALLICA - "Unofficially Official" Fifth Member Of The Band GREG FIDELMAN Featured On New Episode Of "The Metallica Report"

Metallica have shared episodes 33 and 34 of "The Metallica Report", which can be viewed below.

The podcast is hosted by two of the closest members of Metallica's extended family: Steffan Chirazi, who began covering us as a journalist in the ’80s and is now at the helm of the band's online mag, So What!, and Renée Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for All Within My Hands and well-known Bay Area radio personality.

On the latest episode:

"When it comes to Metallica’s creative process, Greg Fidelman has become the 'unofficially official' fifth member of the band.

He began his music career in the late ’80s as the lead guitarist of his own group, but Greg really hit his stride on the other side of the studio glass about a decade later. From engineer to mixer to producer, this Grammy-winner has worked with some major heavyweights, including Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Slayer.

As you may know - and as Steffan, Renée, and the whole Metallica operation are thankful for - he’s been firmly entrenched in the Metallica camp since 2008, when he joined Rick Rubin’s Death Magnetic production team."

With each episode of "The Metallica Report", Steffan and Renée will keep you informed with the latest news from Metallica HQ and dispatches from the road as the M72 Tour continues to make its way around the world. You’ll also enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes updates and interviews with the likes of the touring crew, poster and t-shirt artists, and fans through our mini-features. And we plan to make a few appearances ourselves!

In addition to the most inside and up-to-date news, The Metallica Report will take requests: submit your inquiries, and Steffan and Renée will get to the bottom of your burning questions every Wednesday. We also want to hear your stories. Tell us how the music inspires you, share a great road story, or make a suggestion.

Subscribe to The Metallica Report wherever you get your podcasts, or go to metallica.lnk.to/TheMetallicaReport. To submit questions, stories, comments, and more, visit metallica.com/podcasts."