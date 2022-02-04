METALLICA - Watch "Live In Jakarta - April 11, 1993" In The Black Box This Saturday

Tune in Saturday, February 5 (12 PM, PST / 3 PM, EST / 9 PM, CET / 7 AM, AEDT) for the eighth instalment of the Metallica Black Box Black Album ’91-’93 concert series.

A message states: "This performance was recorded at Lebak Bulus Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia during the Nowhere Else To Roam tour, filmed with house cameras, and taken from a VHS tape located in the Lars’ Vault.

"For $5.98, join your fellow Metallica Family members for the live debut of this 2-hour and 2-minute stream, or watch later on your own during the 48-hour replay window. Access ends Monday at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 9 PM CET / Tuesday 7 AM AEDT. No chat on replay."

Metallica are asking for help from their fans. The band issued the following message earlier this week:

"We’re working our way through the catalog to bring you the comprehensive Deluxe Box Sets we’ve come to love. And now it’s time to get started on Load and ReLoad!

"As you may remember, we asked you for help in putting together the first five box sets and, to make sure there’s a fan footprint on all of these releases, we’ll be doing that again!

"We’re looking for anything and everything you might have from August 1995 through September 1998: live photos (taken by you!) or snaps from a meet & greet, flyers, ticket stubs, backstage passes, and whatever other mementos you may have from that time.

"Make your mark on these albums by emailing us at submissions@metclub.com to share your story and receive more info about submitting these little pieces of history. Nothing is too small or trivial; share your archives with your fellow fans and have some fun walking down memory lane with us!"

Metallica recently released the video below, featuring a performance of the Reload album track, "Fixxxer", filmed at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on December 17, 2021.