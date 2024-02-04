METALLICA Wins Grammy For Best Metal Performance With "72 Seasons"

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is taking place tonight, Sunday, February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. A significant portion of the awards are handed out during a pre-telecast ceremony, including "Best Metal Performance."

Metallica won "Best Metal Performance" for "72 Seasons". Bassist Robert Trujillo was there to accept the award. During his speech, which can be seen below, Trujillo stated, "This is like family. When you're making an album like this you're jamming, you're collaborating; the spirit of 72 Seasons which is your youth and creating music together. Keep those instruments in your hands. Let's keep the youth making music and keeping the dream alive!"

Metallica was also nominated in the "Best Rock Performance" category for their song "Lux Æterna", and in the "Best Rock Album" category for 72 Seasons. Unfortunately, Metallica didn't take home either trophy.

The following are the categories, and winners, in "Rock & Metal Music":

Best Rock Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings):

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius - WINNER

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" - Metallica

Best Metal Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings):

"Bad Man" - Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost

"72 Seasons" - Metallica - WINNER

"Hive Mind" - Slipknot

"Jaded" - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song (A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only):

"Angry" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (Boygenius) - WINNER

"Rescued" - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album (For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings):

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore - WINNER

In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age

The eligibility period for the 66th annual Grammy Awards is October 1, 2022 through September 15, 2023.

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)