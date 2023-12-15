METALLICA’s KIRK HAMMETT – “Non-Musicians…They Are Not Going To Remember Guitar Solos”

In the year end issue of U.K.s Total Guitar magazine, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke about creating songs and guitar solos.

Hammett said, “I hate to say it for all your readers out there, but non-musicians, who are the majority of the fucking listening world, they are not going to remember guitar solos. They are gonna helluva remember a great melody, and they’re really gonna remember a great song – especially a song that’s gonna bring them to a different place from where they were five minutes previously.”

On Thursday (December 14), Metallica performed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh. Fan-filmed video of the full show can be found below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Unforgiven"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Enter Sandman"

