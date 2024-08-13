METALLICA’s KIRK HAMMETT On WOLFGANG VAN HALEN – “He Just Lives And Breathes That Guitar Playing Legacy That His Dad Created”

In a new interview with the Star Tribune, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the bands opening for the thrash legends during their M72 World Tour, including Mammoth WVH and Pantera.

Speaking on Wolfgang Van Valen, Hammett replied, “Wow, what a guitar player. He just lives and breathes that guitar-playing legacy that his dad created. I’m so, so, so stoked to see that happening.”

On Pantera, he answered, “I think it’s a great thing. It’s a tribute to the brothers keeping their legacy alive. And it’s a great thing for Pantera fans. Even though it’s not the original Pantera, you still get to see Phil and Rex, and Zakk and Charlie are doing a damn good job.”

Metallica have shared more live footage from their August 4 show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The official live video for "Wherever I May Roam" joins the previously posted clip for "Screaming Suicide" from the same show. Watch both clips below:

(Photo - Epiphone)