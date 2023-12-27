METALLICA’s ROBERT TRUJILLO On “The Call Of Ktulu” – “It’s The Ultimate Statement To CLIFF BURTON”

On a new episode of “The Metallica Report”, James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo to reflect on 2023 and look ahead to 2024.

Hear James’ perspective on the light and dark sides of 72 Seasons. Find out which songs off the new album have been their favorites to play live so far and which setlist stalwarts still excite them. Plus, what they’re hoping and planning for in 2024.

In the episode, Trujillo states that he's enjoyed playing the classic Ride The Lightning track "The Call Of Ktulu" on the tour and that he's really "hit his stride" playing the song and that it's the ultimate statement to former bassist Cliff Burton.

The pod is hosted by two of the closest members of their extended family – some of you may even know them already! Leading the conversation will be Steffan Chirazi, who began covering us as a journalist in the ’80s and is now at the helm of our online mag, So What!, and Renée Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for All Within My Hands and well-known Bay Area radio personality.

With each episode, Steffan and Renée will keep you informed with the latest news from Metallica HQ and dispatches from the road as the M72 Tour continues to make its way around the world. You’ll also enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes updates and interviews with the likes of the touring crew, poster and t-shirt artists, and fans through our mini-features. And we plan to make a few appearances ourselves!

In addition to the most inside and up-to-date news, The Metallica Report will take requests: submit your inquiries, and Steffan and Renée will get to the bottom of your burning questions every Wednesday. We also want to hear your stories. Tell us how the music inspires you, share a great road story, or make a suggestion.

