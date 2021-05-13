METALOCALYPSE - Adult Swim Confirms "This Original Film Has Been Green-Lit"

"This original film has been green-lit. Any complaints and we're turning this internet around and going home #metalocalypse"

Above is the message issued by Adult Swim along with the Metalocalypse graphic on social media. They are gearing up to produce a new movie based on their hit series, Metalocalypse. It will be released worldwide on DVD, Blu-Ray, and Video On Demand, and premiered on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

The movie synopsis is as follows:

"The power-hungry Tribunal unveils their secret and deadly Falconback Project as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth's atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?"

Metalocalypse is an animated television series, created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, which premiered on August 6, 2006, followed by a musical one-hour special, Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem, on October 27, 2013 on Adult Swim. The television program centered on the larger-than-life melodic death metal band Dethklok, and often portrayed dark and macabre content, including such subjects as violence, death, and the drawbacks of fame, with hyperbolic black comedy. The show was widely heralded as both a parody and a pastiche of heavy metal culture. It was cancelled in 2013.

Both Small and Blacha are working on the movie.