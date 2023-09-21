METALOCALYPSE Creator BRENDON SMALL Says He Was Influenced By METALLICA's Some Kind Of Monster Film - "You Didn't Expect Them To Be Real People"; Video

The long-awaited return of Adult Swim’s favorite heavy metal adventure, Metalocalypse, recently arrived with an all-new, full-length animated movie. Written and directed by series co-creator Brendon Small, Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar brings the heaviest metal band ever created back together again for an action-packed journey. The movie is available to purchase digitally and on Blu-ray disc.

A new episode of The SDR Show featuring Brendon Small is now available wherever you get your podcasts. Watch below.

Some highlights of the interview include:

- He’s working on a pilot for a new show, Barbarian Chronicle, which he describes as Curb Your Enthusiasm meets Lord or the Rings.

- How his work at a jingle house helped him write songs for the show.

- His desire to be the first to make a metal show before someone comes along and screws it up.

- The similarity between broadway and death metal.

- How drummer Gene Hoglan is integral to his touring band as he’s able to figure out the crazy drum parts.

- His love of Huey Lewis.

When asked about how Metallica's Some Kind Of Monster film was an influence, Small says: “The film was so inspiring - it gets into the reality of being in a metal band, and I watch it twice a year. You didn’t expect them to be real people.”

