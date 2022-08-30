Metalshop – Host CHARLIE KENDALL Uploads Episodes Of Classic Radio Program With Updated Commentary

Metalshop – “the only show with teeth” – is back and with updated commentary from classic episodes.

“Charlie Kendall hosted 586 Metalshop programs that ran on over 250 radio stations from 1984 until 1995. Internet law prohibits the use of the music from the program, but the interviews, Metalshop logo and Kendall’s voice are fair game for this podcast series.

“There will be current updated commentary but mostly, you will find that ‘feeling’ you got when you listened to the show. You will have to provide your own empty parking lot to listen in.”

Check out Metalshop 001 below: