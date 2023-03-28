Mexico's AGORA Release "In The Name Of Destruction" Featuring Former DREAM THEATER Keyboardist DEREK SHERINIAN

Mexican metallers Agora have released their riff-fuelled new single, "In The Name Of Destruction", via Crusader Records/Golden Robot Records. It’s the second single off their upcoming album Empire and can be streamed on all major platforms now.

"In The Name Of Destruction" depicts a horrific, dystopian world in which zombies are spreading across the land, threatening to annihilate humanity. It's a powerful musical statement that takes a new but classic approach to dramatic heavy metal compositions. The keyboards are a significant highlight, expertly played by musical titan Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Billy Idol, Alice Cooper), whose characteristic sound can be heard throughout the song.

The single is available via digital platforms found here.

Through a period of continuous work, Agora have four albums under their belt, a live DVD and have also performed at well-known national and international festivals such as Vive Latino, Rock al Parque, Hell & Heaven and Fronterizo Fest.

After sharing the stage with bands like KISS, Judas Priest, Guns & Roses, Megadeath, Mötley Crüe, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden and Def Leppard, they’ve built a large and faithful audience and a large fanbase that follows them in their social networks and concerts.

In 2020, Agora decided to release their most important album to date, Imperio. Imperio is loaded with 11 tracks consisting of new textures, harmonies and instruments such as the eight - and seven - string guitars, fretless basses, drums with varying beats, tunings and frequencies, along with Eduardo Contreras’ voice that acts as a catalyst and the central axis.

All of this converges and results in new, powerful, fresh and innovative themes within the distinctive style that the band has achieved. Imperio includes 2 special tracks in collaboration with the talented, multi award-winning and renowned American keyboard player Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion, Dream Theatre, Billy Idol and Alice Cooper).

2023 is looking strong for the band as they prepare to release their next album with the support of Crusader Records/Golden Robot Records.