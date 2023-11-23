MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Shares Acoustic Performance Of NITRO Hit "Freight Train" (Video)

Guitar legend Michael Angelo Batio, who is now working with Manowar, has shared an acoustic rendition of his Nitro hit, "Freight Train". The clip also features Joe Fuoco on Cajon Drum and Nils Lawrence on the acoustic Rudy Sarzo signature bass guitar.

"Freight Train" is taken from Nitro's 1989 debut, O.F.R. The album featured Batio, voaclist Jim Gillette, bassist T. J. Racer, and drummer Bobby Rock.

Following guitarist E.V. Martel’s announcement that he will not be available to tour in 2023, Manowar invited Batio to perform with them.

Manowar bassist Joey DeMaio and Batio share their warm-up routine in the clip below.