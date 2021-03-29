MICHAEL ANTHONY Calls Touring With CHICKENFOOT - "Some Of The Best Times I've Ever Had On The Road"

Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony was recently interviewed by Terrie Carr on Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA FM. During the chat, which can be seen below, Anthony discusses the possibility of a Chickenfoot reunion, saying:

"I think there'll definitely be some kind of Chickenfoot [activity] in the future. Sammy (Hagar - vocalist) and I, we talk about it all the time, and I text with Joe (Satriani - guitarist) and Chad (Smith - drummer) all the time, if we're not speaking. And I know Joe really wants to do it."

"It's kind of funny, 'cause we start doing The Circle thing, and Sammy gets all enamored with The Circle. He's all, 'Oh, yeah. It's The Circle this and that.' But you never know. He might wake up tomorrow and go, 'Oh my God. Chickenfoot — let's do a Chickenfoot gig."

"I definitely think that Chickenfoot will do something else," Anthony assured. "Whether we'll record another album, which would be great — I'd love to do that. But I'd love to just together and even just do some shows — do a bunch of shows with those guys. 'Cause that's actually some of the best times I've ever had on the road. Believe me — touring with Chad Smith is like touring with no other."

"Even hanging out with Chad since he's been sober, he's still crazier than some of the most crazy people I know. But we definitely have a great time. And I definitely feel that we'll get... if not to record some new stuff, hopefully in the near future to at least get together and play some shows together."

Chickenfoot released two albums: Chickenfoot in 2009, and Chickenfoot III in 2011. Their self-titled debut has since been certified Gold in both The United States and Canada.