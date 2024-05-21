MICHAEL ANTHONY On Former VAN HALEN Bandmate EDDIE VAN HALEN - "Eddie And I Never Had A Chance To Really Settle Any Differences That We Had In The Past"; Video

In a new interview with the Sally Steele Rocks! Show, Van Halen bass legend, Michael Anthony, was asked if he got a chance to talk to Eddie Van Halen before he passed away in October 2020.

Michael answers, "No, unfortunately, Eddie and I never had a chance to really settle any differences that we had in the past or whatever. But, at the end of 2023 here, Wolfgang [Van Halen], he played the House Of Blues out here [Las Vegas] and I went to the show as his guest. We sat and talked, and there was a lot of closure for me there. Valerie [Bertinelli], was there. So, it was a great night. Besides the fact that Wolf is a great guy, great musician, his band kicks ass. But, yeah, so at least we were able to do that."

Sally then asks, "The guy who took your job, you're friends now," to which Michael replies, "Yeah. Oh, yeah, we've always been friends. I think in Wolfie's mind, you know... and Eddie, he wanted to play with his son. The way I kind of feel, is that Wolfgang probably wasn't excited, really, about being in Van Halen. That's why in his band, he doesn't play any Van Halen, because he wants to carve out his own niche. But, you know, just to be able to get up and play with his father, I can totally understand that. But no, I love Wolfie, man. I hadn't seen him in, like, 20 years. I went to the show, it was great. We had a great time, great hangout."

Sammy Hagar will be joined by Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani (guitar) on The Best Of All Worlds 2024 Tour.

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

(Van Halen photo at top - Leah Steiger)