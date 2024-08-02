MICHAEL ANTHONY Speaks Up On VAN HALEN's Controversial 2004 Tour - "Eddie Wasn't In Shape, Sammy Was Frustrated"

Greg Prato, reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com:

Van Halen bassist, Michael Anthony, reflected on the band's 2004 tour and all the problems that they faced at the time.

All artists had their difficult times, one way or the other. As far as Van Halen goes, the 2004 tour, which saw them get back together with Sammy Hagar, was a tough one. The band's internal problems and some of Eddie Van Halen's personal problems resulted in somewhat disappointing performances. In short, audiences weren't really happy with what they witnessed on the stage.

In our recent interview with Michael Anthony, just as he was preparing for The Best Of All Worlds run, we reflected on the early 2000s and the tour that saw Van Halen in distress.

When asked about it, Sammy Hagar's recollection of the tour in his book, as well as Eddie's state at the time, the bassist replied: "Well, Eddie did have his demons back then, which I'm not going to get into because I don't like to talk about that stuff. But, it was a tour that we should have gone around the world three, four times."

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre