MICHAEL ANTHONY To Headline Fundraising Event / Concert Benefiting Save The Heartbeat - "This Is Going To Be An Epic Night"

Michael Anthony (Sammy Hagar & The Circle, ex-Van Halen) has announced his headlining appearance at an upcoming fundraising event/concert benefiting Save The Heartbeat, a non-profit organization that exists with a mission to fight to improve the lives of those affected by congenital heart disease (CHD), one heartbeat at a time. All funds raised go toward the organization's passion projects of Early Detection, increasing Awareness, Research and Community Outreach for those affected by CHD. Since its inception in 2015, Save The Heartbeat and its supporters have raised close to $1,000,000 for a community that so desperately needs it.

The event is scheduled for March 25 at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California, and tickets can be purchased here.

Says Michael: "This is going to be an epic night! Grab your tickets while they are still available!!"