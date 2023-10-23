MICHAEL BRANDVOLD Shares "Lost" 1998 Interview With Former KISS Manager BILL AUCOIN

After recently moving, Michael Brandvold (Michael Brandvold Marketing & Management) opened up boxes he had in storage for decades, including one box filled with cassette tapes. They are slowly being digitized to share with everyone.

Brandvold: "This is an interview with former KISS manager, Bill Aucoin. I believe this happened on April 28, 1998 at the 12th Annual NY KISS Expo."

Bill Aucoin managed KISS from 1973 to 1982. He passed away on June 28, 2010, age 66, due to surgical complications from prostate cancer. A statement from Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons described him as "Our irreplaceable original manager, mentor and dear friend… Words cannot convey his impact on us or those close to him."

According to Cleveland.com, KISS band members Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer were at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 21st to be honored with the City of Cleveland’s first-ever Music Keynote to the City and a KISS Day Proclamation for October 22, 2023.

Cleveland Chief Government Affairs Officer Ryan Puente presented the proclamation to KISS for their immeasurable impact on culture and the music industry, love and commitment for Cleveland.

“We’ve always felt this was a home away from home,” Stanley said. “It’s interesting to be here when everyone knows our storied past with the Rock Hall. The Hall of Fame has found new footing and the artists who belong here are getting in. I’m very humbled after 50 years to be here and to receive awards and do another sold out show. It’s been amazing, and thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, you’ve been awesome to us. And (Sunday) night, we’ll give you a great big deafening thanks.”

KISS’ farewell tour End Of The Road, wraps up December 1-2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Read more at Cleveland.com and watch Paul Stanley below: