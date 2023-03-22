MICHAEL MONROE Joins PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS For Performance Of MOTÖRHEAD's "Born To Raise Hell"; Video

During Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons' February 26 concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, England, the band were joined on stage by Hanoi Rocks legend, Michael Monroe, for a performance of the Motörhead song, "Born To Raise Hell".

Video of the full performance can be viewed below:

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons recently released a brand new live album, titled Live In The North. Listen to Live In The North on streaming services and purchase digitally here.

Recorded in 2021 during a particularly intense show at The Independent in Sunderland, UK, Live In The North is the first recording to feature the band's new vocalist Joel Peters.

Phil Campbell comments "Get a load of this folks, it’ll blow your speakers! We are happy to release our first ever full length live album! We really wanted something to showcase our new vocalist Joel and our raw live sound to the rest of the world and we had the opportunity to record the set at a packed out, off the beaten track venue in the north of England during the winter of 2021."