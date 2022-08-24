MICHAEL MONROE Live At Rock Hard Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman, Michael Monroe, recently performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Rock Hard Festival, and now you can watch pro-shot video of his full set. See below.

Setlist:

"One Man Gang"

"Last Train To Tokyo"

"Murder The Summer Of Love"

"Nothin's Alright"

"Trick Of The Wrist"

"'78"

"Soul Surrender"

"Man With No Eyes"

"Ballad Of The Lower East Side"

"Not Fakin' It"

"Can't Stop Falling Apart"

"Old King's Road"

"Motorvatin'"

"Hammersmith Palais"

"Malibu Beach Nightmare"

"Up Around The Bend"

"Dead, Jail Or Rock'n'Roll"

"Oriental Beat"

Monroe released I Live Too Fast To Die Young, his new slice of raw rock ‘n’ roll heaven, back in June via Silver Lining Music. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Murder The Summer Of Love"

"Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics"

"Derelict Palace"

"All Fighter"

"Everybody's Nobody"

"Antisocialite"

"Can't Stop Falling Apart"

"Pagan Prayer"

"No Guilt"

"I Live Too Fast To Die Young"

"Dearly Departed"

"Everybody's Nobody" video:

"Can’t Stop Falling Apart" video:

"Murder The Summer Of Love" lyric video: