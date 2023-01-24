MICHAEL MONROE Premiers Music Video For "I Live Too Fast To Die Young" Feat. GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH

Michael Monroe has released the video for the high-octane title track taken from the album, I Live Too Fast To Die Young, out now via Silver Lining Music. “I Live Too Fast To Die Young” is quintessential Monroe, playing with words and concepts in a playfully irreverent way and wrapping it all up in some proper kick-in-the-balls rock ‘n’ roll.

“This one started life as just a song title - a tongue-in-cheek nod to Vivienne Westwood’s ‘Too Fast To Live, Too Young To Die’ t-shirts after I had been gifted one by a fan in Japan” guitarist Rich Jones explains. “It’s a reference to Michael’s seemingly boundless energy and the fact that he’s still kicking ass after all these years.”

“I love reinventing old clichés,” Monroe laughs. “The whole ‘live fast, die young’ cliché is so boring, so I live too fast to die young! It takes more to survive and be here today than to self-destruct and die young!”

A close friend of Monroe, Slash from Guns N’ Roses, throws down some lead guitar on the track. “Slash is one of the nicest guys that I know and one of rock’s greatest guitarists as he’s maintained the spontaneity, the human touch and the heartfelt kick-ass attitude in his playing” Monroe enthuses. “I figured this would be a good one for him to play a solo on, he said he loved the song and that it’s super catchy!”

“Having Slash play an absolutely ripping guitar solo on it was a real honour and it’s since become a fan favourite in our live shows” adds Jones.

Michael Monroe and gang are getting ready to join Black Star Riders on their 2023 UK tour along with Motörhead’s Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons. The tour will kick-off on February 13 at Nottingham’s Rock City and conclude at London’s 02 Shepherds Bush Empire on February 26.

Monroe released I Live Too Fast To Die Young, his new slice of raw rock ‘n’ roll heaven, back in June '22 via Silver Lining Music. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Murder The Summer Of Love"

"Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics"

"Derelict Palace"

"All Fighter"

"Everybody's Nobody"

"Antisocialite"

"Can't Stop Falling Apart"

"Pagan Prayer"

"No Guilt"

"I Live Too Fast To Die Young"

"Dearly Departed"

